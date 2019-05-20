Fuziah: Mandatory for Lynas to settle waste problem despite relocating

Anti-Lynas demonstrators rally in front of Parliament compound in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, May 20 — It is mandatory for the rare earth processing plant, Lynas (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lynas) to solve the problem of its waste in Gebeng here despite moving its operation to other countries.

Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Fuziah Salleh said Lynas must also be responsible over the welfare of their workers and respected their rights which were assured under the Labour Law if they terminated their operations here.

“It is mandatory that Lynas solve the problems of waste in Gebeng if they are to move. It is their responsibility. Leaving Malaysia does not mean they do not have to settle the problem of the large amount of waste here.

‘‘They can leave Malaysia but must be responsible for their workers and their waste,’’ she said in a statement here today.

Fuziah, who is also Kuantan Member of Parliament, said this when commenting on news portal report today, which reported that Lynas Corp had signed a memorandum of understanding with Texas, United States based Blue Line Corp to build a new factory there.

The action was allegedly due to the development in Malaysia which had directed Lynas to take out its waste before its licence, which would end on September 2, could be renewed. — Bernama