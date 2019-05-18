Workers union to meet director of Ipoh-based health support firm following protest

Workers protest against Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd outside its headquarters in Ipoh May 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 18 — A meeting will be held between the management of Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd and the National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services following a protest by the union at the healthcare company’s headquarters on Friday.

Union executive secretary M. Sarasvathy said the regional director of the healthcare company had a met with the union met after the protest and had agreed to arrange for the meeting.

“The meeting is scheduled for after Hari Raya,” she told Malay Mail.

Sarasvathy said the union was looking forward to the planned meeting as the matter had dragged on for too long.

Malay Mail had on Friday reported that some 20 people demonstrated outside the headquarters of Edgenta Mediserve, accusing the health company’s executives of issuing threats against some of its workers who are members of the union.

Holding up handmade placards, the protesters accused the company of “union busting” by threatening to take disciplinary action against certain staff active in union activities.

Meanwhile, in a statement, UEM Edgenta Berhad, the holding company of Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd, said it was aware of the protest.

It clarified that the protestors were workers from NS Medik Sdn Bhd, a subcontractor for Edgenta Mediserve Sdn Bhd.

“As the matter involves the subcontractors and its workers, UEM Edgenta is unable to provide any comment on the matter.”

“Nevertheless, the company has been actively engaging with the relevant authorities in our effort to assist NS Medik in resolving the matter with their workers,” the statement added.