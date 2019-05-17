Ride-hailing firms, drivers can now conduct public service vehicle courses online, says transport minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the launch of the MyRailtime app at KL Sentral May 17,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― The government now allows e-hailing operators and their drivers to conduct the public service vehicle (PSV) classes electronically.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke told a press conference today that with the e-PSV, drivers working for e-hailing companies such as Grab do not need to attend classes physically, as long as they are studying the module provided by the ministry.

“So e-hailing operators can provide e-classes using our module until the 12th of July.

“Grab particularly is ready to roll out their e-PSV. Now it's up to the drivers. They can't say we don't do anything. Let the certified process continue.

“We have enabled e-PSV so drivers don't have to spend six hours in the classroom,” said Loke after launching the MyRailtime application.

The first e-hailing PSV examination started on April 1 and is ongoing. Drivers will be given one hour to complete it.

Loke added that e-hailing operators can foster greater cooperation with the ministry and inform them on the number of drivers they have in each locality.

The Road Transport Department can then organise an examination for all drivers in that particular township at a given date and time.

When it was pointed out that some of the grievances e-hailing drivers might have was the cost of the examination and the module, Loke said that some e-hailing operators have already promised to bear the burden.

“If the drivers refuse to do anything, then what can we do? I understand that some of the e-hailing operators already want to make it free for their drivers. But we also know there are certain quarters who lobby the drivers to not do anything.

“They hope by July 12th, the government will back off,” said Loke.

Enforcement of the PSV licences for e-hailing firms and their drivers starts July 12.

*Editor’s note: An earlier version titled “Ride-hailing firms, drivers can now take vehicle tests online, says transport minister” contained mistakes which have since been corrected. Malay Mail apologises for any confusion that may have resulted.