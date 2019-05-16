Perak MB moots asset declaration to cover all state lawmakers, CEOs of GLCs too

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters launching the Digital Perak Corporation Holding office in Ipoh May 16, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 16 ― The prime minister’s announcement to extend the Pakatan Harapan administration’s asset declaration drive to all MPs should also cover assemblymen nationwide, as well as CEOs in government-linked companies, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

The Perak mentri besar said declaring assets is a good thing as it shows the current government is more transparent.

“I have declared my assets and so have the state executive committee chairmen. I encourage all GLCs’ CEOs and assemblymen to follow suit,” he told reporters after launching the Digital Perak Corporation Holding office at Perak Techno Trade Centre here.

Ahmad Faizal submitted his asset declaration documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last December.

When asked if he would declare his assets again this year, Ahmad Faizal said that he will do so if he acquired any new vehicle or property.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the extension of asset declaration beyond ministers and their deputies.

Dr Mahathir also said there will be no exception to the rule, not for members of his Cabinet nor for the Opposition.