North-South highway to have 11 more safety cameras, focus on Ipoh tunnel stretch

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — Highway operator PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will be funding the installation of 11 new Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras at accident prone areas along the North-South Expressway (NSE).

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar said the locations for installation have been identified.

“There are places that we have identified and will give more attention to. One of them is the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh that always sees accidents,” he told reporters today after witnessing the handover of 10 Honda CRV cars to the Road Transport Department (RTD) to beef up security patrols along the country’s main highway.

The deputy minister said PLUS will cover the purchase and maintenance cost of the 11 new cameras, estimated at RM3 million.

“It’s about RM3 million and it is not a one-off cost as they have to calibrate the devices once every few months, to run tests and make sure they are operating effectively and accurately,” he said.

The 10 SUVs today were valued at RM1.3 million and were handed over to RTD deputy director-general Zamakhshari Hanipah by PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

Later, Kamarudin highlighted a seven per cent decline in road accidents nationwide during the first quarter year-on-year to hit 4,037 incidents.

He attributed the drop to regular and efficient RTD patrols along the major highways together with PLUS, adding he was hopeful the additional AWAS cameras would increase the general safety on highways.

“Hence, I call on other highway concessionaires to follow PLUS in increasing the level of safety along their respective highways.

“It should be seen as an exemplary approach and initiative in assisting the government in tackling the issue of road accidents, especially at accident-prone areas,” he said during his opening address.

Kamarudin also revealed upcoming efforts between the Transport Ministry and the RTD for awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of child restraint seats (CRS).

“We will have campaigns that are more effective throughout the year towards the direction of implementing this KKK policy in 2020,” he said referring to acronym of the Malay initials of the CRS.