Missing nurse found murdered in Cyberjaya condo

Police said a nurse who recently reported missing has been found allegedly murdered at a condominium in Cyberjaya yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — A nurse who was practicing at the Serdang Hospital and recently reported missing, has been found allegedly murdered with her body being discovered with slash wounds at a condominium in Cyberjaya yesterday.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the victim was identified as nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, who was last seen in the parking lot of the hospital she worked at last Wednesday.

“She was found lying on the floor in the back room of the condominium unit, with injuries to her chest, neck, and head,” he said adding that clothes, a knife and blood samples were taken as evidence from the scene.

He clarified that the 40-year-old victim was reported missing on May 10, after she was last seen leaving her house in Kampung Tanjung Ipoh, Negri Sembilan the day before, and discovered early Wednesday morning at 2.30am by police.

Noor Azam said police rushed to the Third Avenue Condominium after the landlord had reported seeing blood flowing out of the unit.

“When police arrived, the victim was found inside the unit, without any signs of a break in.

“She was found only partially clothed; we believe (she died) four to five days ago,” he said during a press conference.

Noor Azam said following investigations, two people were arrested, a 35-year-old Nigerian woman, and a Pakistani man aged 38, with one more Nigerian male suspect being hunted down.

“Investigations showed they (the suspects) were among the last few who were in contact with the victim before she went missing,” he said.

“The Nigerian person at large has been identified as Aliwajuwon Gilbertalowonle,” he said adding the other suspects were arrested early this morning.

Police said one of the suspects has been identified as Aliwajuwon Gilbertalowonle. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

Noor Azam explained that Aliwajuwon had entered Malaysia in January and police are still probing possible motives and the relationship shared between the victim and suspects.

The mother of three was reportedly last seen by her colleagues driving her white Honda City last week, and had not showed up for work the next day.

Serdang Hospital director Dr Rohana Johan had confirmed Siti Kharina’s absence from work, when issuing an official statement over the matter.