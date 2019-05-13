Missing nurse Siti Kharina absent from work, Serdang Hospital confirms

A screen capture of the entrance of Serdang Hospital. The hospital has confirmed that one of its nurses, Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, was last seen in the parking area at the hospital on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― The management of the Serdang Hospital confirmed that its nursing sister, Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, who was reported missing prior to this, was last seen in the parking area at the hospital on Wednesday.

She was seen driving a white Honda City car.

Serdang Hospital director Dr Rohana Johan said Siti Kharina was seen at the car park at 4pm and confirmed that she did not turn up for work the next day.

She said the husband and next-of-kin of Siti Kharina had been informed for further action.

‘’The last time Siti Kharina was seen was when she was driving the white car with registration number BEY 1361. In addition, she could not be contacted by the hospital up to the point this statement is made,’’ she said in a statement here yesterday.

Dr Rohana also sought the co-operation of the public who had the related information to detect Siti Kharina to contact the police or her younger sister, Siti Khairani Mohd Kamaruddin via 012-2587764.

She hoped the public would not disseminate any invalid information and not disturb the investigation process or cause any confusion. ― Bernama