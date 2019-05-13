Malaysia’s involvement in UNTAG contributes to Namibia's independence, says envoy

High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia Anne Namakau Mutelo speaks during the Programme for the 90th birthday of the founding president of the Republic Of Namibia Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujuma in Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Malaysia’s involvement in the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG) Peacekeeping Mission, which supervised Namibia’s elections and transition to independence in 1990, is highly acknowledged by the country southwest of Africa.

Namibian High Commissioner to Malaysia Anne Namakau Mutelo said the contribution, made under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the then fourth prime minister, had significantly assisted the country in achieving the status of being a recognised independent nation.

Addressing the remark during a reception held in commemorating Namibia’s founding President Sam Nujoma’s 90th birthday on Sunday, she further elaborated on the role played by other countries that led to Namibia’s freedom.

The countries included Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Senegal, Cuba, Nigeria and Tanzania.

“Namibia is a product of international solidarity through the African Union (AU), Commonwealth, Non-Aligned Movement and the UN.

“We are one of the few Organisation of African Unity/African Union (OAU/AU) and UN success stories and we are fortunate enough to still enjoy democracy, peace, stability and security, 29 years after we first gained our independence on 21st March 1990.

“As a product of such kind international solidarity, therefore, we are always indebted to many of your esteemed Governments and peoples that stood by us during the difficult days of our history as a people,” she said in her speech during the reception, here.

UNTAG was a UN peacekeeping force deployed from April 1989 to March 1990 in Namibia to monitor the country’s peace process and elections.

Namakau Mutelo also said that the success enjoyed by Namibians today would not be possible without the guidance of Namibia’s liberation icon, Nujoma.

“We salute him and his love for Namibia and humanity that enabled him to carry out such a great job in order to assist in the alleviation of poverty and hunger.

“Happy 90th Birthday Tatekulu Sam Nujoma!” she added.

Those present during the reception include Ambassador of Cuba Ibete Fernandez Hernandez, Ambassador of Algeria Nasreddine Rimouche, Ambassador of Senegal Fatou Danielle Diagne and former First Commanding Officer of UNTAG-MALBAT Col Rtd Mislan Saiman.

Described as a revolutionary pan-Africanist, Nujoma was also the former leader of the South-West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) political party, in which he led the SWAPO in one of the world’s longest war for independence, from 1966 to 1990.

Earlier today, the Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA) reported that President Hage Geingob paid a birthday tribute to Nujoma.

“At a very young age, he took up the fight and the struggle against the illegal occupation of Namibia by the apartheid South African regime,” Geingob said in a media statement issued by State House.

Namibia’s independence bears the imprint of Nujoma’s heroic deeds and a life of commitment to the liberty and unity of the Namibian people, the president said. — Bernama