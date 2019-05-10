ECRL owner to launch scheme on civil works for local firms

A man looks at a map of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) during a ground-breaking ceremony in Tunjong, Kota Baru, April 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — In a bid to spur local firms to participate in the construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), project owner Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) said it will introduce a Pre-Qualification (Pre-Q) exercise at the end of this month.

The Pre-Q exercise will allow contractors to vie for civil works packages, of which 40 per cent have been allocated to local firms, said MRL in a statement.

MRL said a notice advertisement will be issued on May 13 and May 14 by ECRL’s main contractor, China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC).

The Pre-Q exercise is open to all experienced local contractors who possess the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Grade G3 to G7 with a minimum of two Star SCORE rating.

Those interested must submit their documents to CCCC counters at the Sime Darby Convention Centre (SDCC) on May 29 and 30, 2019.

“We urge qualified local contractors nationwide to actively participate in the Pre-Q exercise which will be a precursor for them to get on the ECRL bandwagon.

“There are ample opportunities for Malaysian contractors as local participation for the ECRL project has been increased to 40 per cent of the civil works from 30 per cent previously,” said MRL in a statement.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Pre-Q Evaluation Committee, consisting of senior MRL and CCCC officials and only those shortlisted will be notified to proceed to subsequent stages as potential tenderers.

MRL explained that a host of civil work packages including earthworks, formation works, soil improvement works, foundation works, structural works, road works and building works is intended to be subcontracted by CCCC to qualified contractors in areas where the ECRL traverse.

MRL also stated that an increase in local firms’ participation in the project would boost the local economy.

“An increase in participation of local contractors in the large-scale RM44 billion ECRL project also bodes well for the local construction and building material sectors, as well as serve as potential multiplier effect on the Malaysian economy.

“MRL and CCCC are optimistic that together with the knowledge and expertise of experience Malaysian subcontractors coming into fruition, the ECRL project would be fully completed as per its targeted date of 31 December 2026,” said MRL.

ECRL was revived following negotiations with China that will see the project resume at a price of RM44 billion, a reduction of RM21.5 billion from its original cost of RM65.5 billion.

The 640-km project will witness the construction of the rail alignment connecting the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang before linking with Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Putrajaya.