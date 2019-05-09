Rafidah: Judge Pakatan after its full term

Rafidah wished Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the government well in their effort to return Malaysia to prominence. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz urged Malaysians to judge and evaluate the Pakatan Harapan administration’s performance only when its current term is near expiry.

English daily The Star reported her as saying a report card on their first anniversary only reflects 20 per cent of their term.

“We must allow the full run of the five years before coming to any judgement and evaluation of the Pakatan Government.

“God willing, PH will be able to meet the expectations of the rakyat before they come out again in four years’ time in PRU 15 (next general election),” she reportedly said in a statement on the one-year anniversary of PH’s victory in the 14th General Elections.

The former international trade and industries minister had added that PH took over an unhealthy government.

She said those familiar with the situation would not deny the problems facing the nation’s administration due to the Barisan Nasional (BN) rule under former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is now facing multiple corruption charges.

Rafidah also pointed out that multiple scandals were revealed after PH took over Putrajaya.

“Certain systems were broken. The bureaucracy was tainted by negative values that reflected the erosion of positive values, as well as the slipping of the direction by those who neglected responsibility and accountability,” she reportedly said.

Touching on the manifesto promises, Rafidah said that some can be implemented quickly while others needed investigation. New policies, on the other hand, needed an in-depth study before these can be executed.

She also observed that Malaysia’s economy must be strengthened and its growth felt across the board, particularly the B40 group.

“All this needs an encouraging environment. There needs to be harmony and understanding among the people,” she reportedly said and wished Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the government continued blessings from the Almighty in their effort to return Malaysia to prominence.