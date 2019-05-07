Sandakan by-election results do matter, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Kit Siang and DAP candidate Vivian Wong attend a ceramah in Bandar Prima, Sandakan May 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 7 — Voters in the Sandakan Parliamentary constituency should not perceive lightly the results of the by-election in the constituency which can contribute to the future of the nation.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was because the federal government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) upheld a transparent policy and was against corruption in administering the country.

“Thus, the support of the Sandakan people is needed to ensure victory for the DAP candidate (Vivian Wong Shir Yee) so that the policies upheld by PH could be enforced in implementing development including in the Sandakan Parliamentary constituency.

“The best success for the PH government is to ensure that the nation is looked after and no leader would steal national wealth and if there were any, they would be sacked,”he said at a DAP Public Ceramah in conjunction with the Sandakan By-Election, here tonight.

Also present were Wong (Vivian), Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew and several central and State DAP leaders including DAP Advisor Lim Kit Siang.

Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson said security issues in the district should continue to be given attention by the government which determined the growth of the economy and commerce.

He said the economy in the district should grow especially businesses involving barter trade.

“I am confident the government will resolve the issue amicably by ensuring that there would be no incidence of robbery and kidnapping in the eastern region of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the success of PH in taking over the government was a shock in changing the system of national administration to a new one.

He said this important history should be preserved with the people being united and strong behind the government in resolving the national debt problem left over by the previous government.

He said this was the challenge faced by the government led by PH which took over the national administration after the 14th general election recently without knowing that the government was bearing a massive debt burden created by leaders who were untrustworthy and not transparent. — Bernama