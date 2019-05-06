SRC trial: Bank officer confirms RM42m from Ihsan Perdana deposited into Najib’s account

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Yayasan 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s corporate social responsibility programmes provider, Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd, transferred RM42 million into the personal accounts of Datuk Seri Najib Razak between December 2014 and February 2015, the High Court heard today.

Affin Bank Berhad’s The Curve Shopping Complex branch manager Noorhayati Mohd Yunus testified at the former prime minister’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial that the sum involved three transfers of RM27 million, RM10 million and RM5 million through multiple cashier’s cheques.

“I now refer to the cashier’s cheque application forms signed by two signatories, Datuk Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman and Datuk Abdul Aziz Ismail along with my signature as Manager of Branch Service.

“I recognise their signatures because the signatures are the same with those on our Account Opening Forms when the company (Ihsan Perdana) opened a business account,” the prosecution’s 30th witness said while reading her testimony in court.

Noorhayati said that RM27 million and RM5 million were transferred out from Ihsan Perdana to Najib’s AmIslamic current account, 2112022011-880, on December 26, 2014.

She then said RM10 million from Ihsan Perdana was transferred to Najib’s AmIslamic current account, 2112022011-906, on February 10, 2015.

Noorhayati explained to court that both Shamsul Anwar and Abdul Aziz were directors of Ihsan Perdana whom the bank recognised as authorised signatories.

Shamsul Anwar was previously remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad in July 2015.

Earlier, she confirmed that SRC International Sdn Bhd’s subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, made three transfers totalling RM50 million into Ihsan Perdana’s Affin Bank account number, 106180001-108.

Noorhayati verified the three money transfers namely; RM40 million (dated December 24, 2014), RM5 million (February 5, 2015) and RM5 million on (February 6, 2015), based on three copies of transaction documents known as Single Credit Confirmation Advice shown in court.

Noorhayati said Ihsan Perdana, formerly known as Gem Horizon Sdn Bhd, owned three current accounts at the Affin Bank branch.

(The other two accounts owned by Ihsan Perdana being 101180011-300 and 106180001-001).

She further said Ihsan Perdana’s 106180001-108 account, which made transfers totalling RM42 million to Najib, is currently active since it was opened on June 1, 2012 at her branch.

Later during cross-examination by Najib’s lawyer Farhan Read, Noorhayati admitted she did not know the source of the RM50 million that was transferred from Gandingan Mentari to Ihsan Perdana between December 2014 and February 2015

Farhan: Puan, do you know whether the source of the money was from SRC International?

Noorhayati: I do not know.

Previously, AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager and 21th prosecution witness R. Uma Devi testified that the RM50 million had originated from SRC International based on bank statements shown in court.

Ihsan Perdana is also the purported CSR partner of SRC International.

Today marks the 13th day of the former prime minister’s trial on seven charges of criminal breach of trust and laundering RM42 million funds belonging to SRC International. It is also the first day of trial after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.