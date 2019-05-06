PRS wants GPS to deal with Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s position in state government

File picture shows UPP president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (left) with Datuk Dr Jerip Susil at a press conference on Nov 30, 2015, in Kuching. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 6 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang today called on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders to deal with Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) position in the state government.

He said PSB has no place in an honourable institution like GPS.

“It is important for me to put on record that PSB has claimed to be supporting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, but at the same time, it is going around campaigning and promoting itself by disturbing and confusing the people with its plans to nominate candidates in areas held by PRS, Sarawak United People’s Party and Progressive Democratic Party,” he said.

Speaking during the debate on the opening of the Sarawak State Assembly, Nyabong said PSB had also accepted Sri Aman Member of Parliament Datuk Masir Kujat into its fold, knowing very well that he was a member of PRS, a component party of GPS.

He also accused PSB winning candidates contesting in the 2016 state election with failing to keep to their pledge and promise made to former chief minister the late Pehin Seri Adenan Satem.

“Before the state election, candidates from Parti Tenaga Sarawak (Teras) and United People’s Party (UPP) would resign their memberships to enable them to contest on the Barisan Nasional tickets,” he said.

Teras and UPP, now known as PSB, were not allowed to field candidates to contest on BN tickets as they were not its component parties.

“They were assigned as BN direct candidates on condition that they must join BN parties after winning in the state election,” Nyabong said, explaining that they were not allowed to return to their respective parties after being elected.

He said Teras and UPP candidates agreed to comply with the terms and conditions for contesting as BN direct candidates.

He said while the winning candidates from Teras joined other BN component parties, those from UPP did not.

He said obviously the winning candidates from UPP failed to keep to their pledge and promise.

He said the two leaders from UPP – president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil – were given ministerial posts in the state government.