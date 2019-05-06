After Dr M's 'little boy' rebuke, Kadir Jasin calls for reopening of 'frozen or closed' cases

Datuk A Kadir Jasin today called for authorities to reopen old cases, just hours after his boss Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad called Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim a ‘little boy’. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The prime minister’s communication and media advisor Datuk A Kadir Jasin today called for authorities to reopen old cases, just hours after his boss Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad called Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim a “little boy”.

In a cryptic Facebook post, Kadir did not elaborate on which cases he was referring to, but alluded to the PM’s earlier remarks and his description of the prince as a “little boy.”

“So we ask the new IGP to reopen the IP (investigation papers) which were frozen or closed and for the Inland Revenue Board to see how much taxes Mados Sdn Bhd has paid since it’s been in business for hundreds of years,” Kadir said.

Mados Sdn Bhd is said to belong to the Johor royal family.

Kadir also likened “little boy” to the US atomic bomb which was dropped on Hiroshima during the Second World War.

“It is extremely dangerous although it is small and does not know anything.

“So we have to do something. Just talking is not enough... Furthermore, the little boy welcomed us to do 110 per cent. There is no need for 110 per cent, 50 per cent is sufficient,” Kadir said.

Tunku Ismail recently claimed of a plot by someone named “Kadir” to “finish off” the royalty.

“Kadir, I know about the meeting in Menara Ilham. Please proceed.

Kadir i know abt the meeting in menara Ilham. Pls proceed. But like i said before. Nak finish us, must finish completely. Tk boleh half way atau 50%. You must go all out 110%. My opinion. Buat masa yang sama please selesaikan masaalah Rakyat. Itupun kalau sudi. Hanya pandangan. — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) 4 May 2019

“But like I said before, if you want to finish us, you must finish us completely. You can’t do it halfway or 50 per cent. You must go all out 110 per cent,” the prince tweeted.

While the prince did not elaborate on his tweet, he is likely referring to Kadir as well as Menara Ilham, which is Tun Daim Zainuddin’s headquarters.