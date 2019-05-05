In Perak, PM tells public workers to give up corruption for the sake of generations to come

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a townhall meeting with Perak civil servants in Ipoh May 5, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Civil servants who resist the temptations of bribery will sow the seeds of honesty and integrity for future generations to enjoy, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a townhall session with the Perak civil service, the prime minister reiterated that some public workers were still resisting the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration as they were allegedly upset at being denied the opportunities for corruption that existed under Barisan Nasional (BN).

However, he urged them to shift their loyalties to the new government for the interest of the country, even if this meant they could no longer dabble in corruption.

“If we cleanse ourselves of corruption, then we will gain more than what it is we give up and this gain will spill over to our children and their children,” he said.

Dr Mahathir added that supporting the administration in the execution of its policies would also allow Malaysia to stay competitive, helping the whole country to reap the benefits of development.

He also reminded the state’s civil servants that the country’s resources must be shared fairly among all Malaysians regardless of race or religion, adding that this was the aspiration of society.

This was essential to preserve the country’s peace and harmony, Dr Mahathir said when warning that chaos would ensue if the country’s wealth was not divided equally among the people.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly urged civil servants in the country to accept that PH was now the government of the day and to align themselves with the ruling coalition.