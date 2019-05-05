Guan Eng: DAP committed to power-sharing for a better Malaysia

Tan Kok Wai, Lim Guan Eng, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Kit Siang and Mohamad Sabu attend the 2019 DAP National Conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, May 5 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party was committing to shared power in Malaysia to ensure the country’s progress is enjoyed by all and not for the benefit of some.

In his policy speech at the start of the 2019 DAP National Conference here, Lim also reminded attendees that no single political party could govern the nation alone.

“Firstly, DAP intends to become a power-sharing partner not for the sake of power, not for money, and not for personal satisfaction, but for a Malaysia that is much better, and one which we can all be proud of.

“This is for the sake of the people, inspired from the social democratic values which we share.

“Secondly, DAP understands that we can only assume power by forming a coalition and becoming a responsible ally. There is no party which can govern Malaysia on its own,” Lim added.

MORE TO COME