Anwar: Pakatan must admit weakness, work on messaging

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends the 2019 DAP National Conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, May 5 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) must communicate its policies and reforms more effectively if the coalition is to regain public trust and confidence, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the 2019 DAP National Conference today, he said the coalition’s biggest weakness since winning the general election has been convincing the public about the benefits of its policies.

“Just like what my friend YB Gobind Singh has said in the past, we haven’t been able to convey our messages of reform in such a way that we can allay the fears of certain sections of the public,” Anwar told the nearly 1,000 attendees at Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam today.

“There are certain sections of the public who may feel sidelined due to the policies implemented but the government can’t ignore the plight of the extremely poor B40 group like the small yield farmers, fishermen and estate workers who still need defending.

“It’s better for PH leaders to admit this issue and try to make it better. However, it is never easy to implement policies that are universally accepted after one ruling party has been in office for more than half a century.”

Anwar then thanked DAP members for continuing to work hard and courageously for the people even if this made them unpopular.

The Port Dickson MP also said Malaysia must not lose sight of its achievement last year when the country voted for change peacefully, comparing this to the violence that broke out in countries such as Ukraine after political upheavals.

However, he said the new government still needs time to undo the “outdated, corrupt, discriminatory and arrogant system” of the previous administration.

Anwar urged DAP to remain true to its reform pledges and to use the previous sacrifices of the party’s leaders as motivation to stay the course during the transition period.

“Please understand that implementing policies that are to be universally accepted after getting used to half a century of the previous government’s rule is not an easy feat,” said the MP for Port Dickson.

“We may face problems initially but if we are transparent, clean, humble and not power crazy we can be rid of the old ways where opulence, corruption and arrogance ruled the day.

“I’m confident if the people wait a few more years they will acknowledge PH as their true government.”

He also thanked the late Karpal Singh and Lim Kit Siang for all their past service to the country as well as their unwavering support when Anwar had been accused in Sodomy II.

“We want to continue to build a united Malaysia not just for us but for all Malaysians,” he added.