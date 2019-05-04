Kula: Ministry to set up task force on night working policy

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said Human Resource Ministry will be setting up a task force to study a proposal on working at night for certain employment sectors. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 4 — The Human Resource Ministry will be setting up a task force to study a proposal on working at night for certain employment sectors.

Its Minister M. Kulasegaran said the proposal raised by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently needed a detailed study to obtain the views of various parties.

“After study is completed, we will bring the matter to the cabinet,” he said at the Institute of Industrial Training here today.

He was speaking to reporters after launching a Tamil book entitled Kandi Seemai (Candy City) written by Maathalai Somu, a renowned writer from Sydney, Australia.

Kulasegaran who is also the MP for Ipoh Barat was commenting on a proposal by Dr Mahathir who wanted to implement a policy on the matter.

On Thursday, Dr Mahathir when speaking at the Muhibbah Networking Dinner organised by the Economic Bureau of Segambut Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Division at Laman Zarlith in Kuala Lumpur, said the government is thinking about moving day work to night-time for some specific sectors. — Bernama