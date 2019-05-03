Mechanic fined RM8,000 for profanity and obstructing police in Seremban

In one charge, Nor Exzuan Nor Hashimy was accused of writing an obscene word on the signature column of the traffic summons ticket. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, May 3 — A mechanic who had signed off his traffic summons sheet with profanity and obstructed a police officer from discharging his duties was fined RM8,000 by the Magistrate’s Court, here, today.

Nor Exzuan Nor Hashimy, 35, had earlier pleaded guilty to the two counts read separately in front of magistrates Mahyun Yusof and V. Vanita.

In the first charge, Nor Exzuan was accused of writing an obscene word on the signature column of the traffic summons ticket.

The offence was committed by the roadside of Persiaran Senawang 1, on April 28 at 2.10am.

The offence, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail, a fine or both upon conviction.

For the second charge, Nor Exzuan was accused of obstructing a public servant, Lance Corporal Mohd Firdaus Adnan from discharging his duty at the same location, date and time.

The charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment, RM10,000 fine or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ummi Amyra Natasha Azhar and Jiwan Kaur handled the prosecution while Iwana Sakinah Mohd Lajis represented the accused for the first charge.

Nor Exuan was spared imprisonment but his folly made him poorer by RM8,000 after Mahyun fined him RM4,500 in default eight months’ jail for the first charge, while for the second he was fined by Vanita RM3,500 in default four months’ jail. — Bernama