Influenza B: Selangor school ordered to stop conducting assemblies

The Education Ministry encourages students, especially those experiencing colds and coughs to wear masks to avoid infecting other students. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Pantai Sepang Putra, Selangor has been ordered to stop conducting school assemblies in the near future after 18 of its students were infected with influenza B.

Education director-General Datuk Dr Amin Senin in a statement, said the Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Sepang District Education Office (PPD) issued the directive following a report that the students were infected with the illness.

“MoE also urged parents or guardians to report immediately to the school if the pupils under their care have been infected,” he said.

Amin said MoE also encouraged students at the school, especially those who were experiencing colds and coughs to wear masks to avoid infecting other students.

The Sepang PPD and Selangor State Education Department were also asked to monitor the situation as well as assist the victims and to comply with existing standard operating procedures.

However, he said, presently there was no need to close any schools following the spread of Influenza infection.

Accordingly, all schools were also asked to follow the instructions and recommendations issued by the Health Department, he said.

In April, a total of 101 pupils and a teacher at Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman (Star), Ipoh were reportedly diagnosed with Influenza A (H1N1). — Bernama