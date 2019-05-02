Cops detain three Indonesian skippers, 54 illegals in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― Police detained three Indonesian skippers for attempting to smuggle 54 illegal immigrants into the country along the coast of Tanjung Sepat, Selangor early yesterday morning.

All of them were detained by the General Operations Force (PGA) team in its “Ops Nyah 1” carried out at about 6am, and a boat as well as two boat engines were also seized.

PGA Central Brigade Commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said members of the intelligence unit of PGA Semenyih Fourth Battalion, Pos Belangkan and Pos Tanjung Sepat carried out the raid and detained the three skippers and the illegal immigrants.

The 54 illegal immigrants detained comprised seven Myanmar nationals (seven women and three men) and 44 Bangladeshi men and the initial investigation found that each illegal immigrant had to fork out RM14,000 to enter the country, Abdul Ghani said in a statement yesterday.

The case was being investigated under Section 26 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, he said. ― Bernama