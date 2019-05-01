Malaysian factory worker assaulted at Tanjung Kupang toll plaza

JOHOR BAHRU, May 1 — A Malaysian factory worker was injured on the forehead and lips, believed to have been assaulted by a group of 10 men following a misunderstanding with one of them at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza, Sultan Abu Bakar complex, Gelang Patah, yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the incident occurred at about 7.30pm when the 21-year-old victim was returning home from work in Singapore on a motorcycle with a friend.

“The victim and his friend were at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex when a misunderstanding broke out between him and an unknown motorcyclist, and upon arriving at the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza, he (victim) was stopped by a group of about 10 men, including the unknown motorcyclist, who shouted and showed obscene signs at him,” he said in a statement here today.

Dzulkhairi said when the victim later went to a petrol station to refuel his motorcycle, the suspect approached him and hit him and his friend with a crash helmet.

He said the victim lodged a police report on the incident after seeking treatment for his injuries at the Gelang Patah Health Clinic. — Bernama