SRC trial: Najib’s fixer Habibul Rahman says RM2.5m cheque for BN’s political and intelligence efforts, not ‘defence contract’

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A RM2.5 million cheque issued from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s account purportedly for an unspecified defence contract in 2015 was used as reimbursement for Barisan Nasional’s political activities and intelligence gathering, the High Court heard today.

HKS Consultant owner Habibul Rahman Kadir Shah, a known Najib associate, testified that the RM2.5 million cheque he personally received from the former prime minister had been used to conduct political operations, particularly for intelligence gathering for the Barisan Nasional coalition.

“I used this money to collect intelligence and establish ‘goodwill’ among the political parties.

“It was used for BN’s political benefit,” he told deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi when examined.

Habibul Rahman is the 23rd prosecution witness in Najib’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit.

Habibul Rahman also confirmed he received the cheque from Najib at the latter’s official residence in Putrajaya in 2015.

Previously, the 18th prosecution witness, lawyer Ashraf Abdul Razak who had been a partner at the Zulqarnain & Co law firm from 1996 to 2017, said Habibul Rahman gave him the RM2.5 million cheque dated February 2, 2015, as the latter was one of the firm’s client.

When cross-examined by Najib’s lead defence lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Habibul Rahman contradicted Ashraf and said he was never paid for any defence work.

“Definitely incorrect. I am not involved in any form of defence contract because then I would have to declare as my income,” he said.

When Shafee asked if Ashraf may have been confused by the term of “political defence”, Habibul Rahman said it was possible.

Habibul is among the direct beneficiaries out of 15 recipients of cheques totalling over RM10.77 million issued under two AmIslamic Bank accounts registered under Najib’s name, based on court documents produced in court previously.

