Report on Pengerang Rapid complex fire out in a month, says DOSH D-G

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

JOHOR BARU, April 29 — The Occupational Safety and Health Department is expected to release its findings on the recent fire at the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) complex in Pengerang in about one month.

Its director-general Omar Mat Piah said the investigation was aimed at establishing whether the company and relevant quarters had observed the set safety standards.

“We have initiated our investigations and are now gathering all evidence to compile a detailed report on the probe.

“For example, pipes at the scene were cut, collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Once we have gathered all evidence, we are done with the investigation,” he told reporters after opening a state-level seminar on occupational safety and health here today.

He said operations had been temporarily halted in the area affected by the fire in Pengerang while repair works are being carried out.

On April 12, a fire and explosion at the complex shocked people living nearby and caused minor property damage in several villages.

However, there were no casualties.

About 200 people comprising employers and employees from various industries attended the seminar. — Bernama