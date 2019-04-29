Malaysian accent among top 50 sexiest

Students wave Malaysian flags during a rehearsal for Merdeka Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, April 29 — The Malaysian accent was ranked the 39th sexiest accent in the world on a travel website.

The results were determined in a survey by Big 7 Travel Media, which purports to have a 1.5 million audience, with votes cast from residents of over 60 countries worldwide.

The Big 7 Travel website said that the Malaysian accent was voted in the top 50 as it is becoming increasingly Americanised.

The New Zealand accent was named the world’s sexiest as it topped the list.

“To a novice ear, the New Zealand accent might sound just like the Australian accent, but Big 7 Travel readers disagree.

“The ‘Newzild’ dialect is outrageously charming. The sexiest accent in the world? It’s official,” the website read.

New Zealand followed closely by South African, Irish, Italian, Australian, Scottish, French, Spanish, South USA and Brazilian Portuguese.

Meanwhile, the “Queen’s English”, which is described as “clear, clipped and completely posh”, fell outside the top ten at number 12.