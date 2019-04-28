Controversial Muslim preacher Zamri Vinoth nabbed in Perlis for remarks against Hinduism (VIDEO)

Zamri Vinoth (in black) is pictured during a meeting with controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik (far right). — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Police today arrested controversial Muslim preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu for investigation following complaints he made statements deemed insulting to Hinduism during a religious lecturer.

Perlis police chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad confirmed the 34-year-old’s arrest in Kangar, Perlis early this morning.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for disrupting harmony and transmitting offensive communications,” he said when contacted.

Zamri Vinoth is believed to have been picked up by Perlis’ Criminal Investigations Department serious crimes unit better known as D9 after police received multiple reports against him.

A total of 13 police reports were lodged against Zamri Vinoth yesterday by members of several non-governmental organisations at various police stations across Penang over the last four days.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid was earlier reported by The Star as saying that the case was being handled by Wangsa Maju police.

A brief video said to show Zamri Vinoth being taken into custody was posted on Facebook this morning by Seberang Perai Municipal City Councillor David Marshel in praise of the police and has since been shared on other social media platforms.

Zamri Vinoth has since restricted access to his Facebook page since his arrest but his Twitter account remained accessible to the public.

Zamri Vinoth, who converted to Islam, is a known follower of controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik who is wanted in his native India on money laundering and hate speech charges.

Dr Zakir has been accused of denigrating other faiths and being a threat to Malaysia’s multiethnic and multicultural harmony.

However, Putrajaya has said Dr Zakir who is a Malaysian permanent resident is free to move about in the country as he has not broken any of its laws.