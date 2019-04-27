Five-cornered fight in Sandakan by-election

DAP’s candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee (centre) arrives at the nomination centre at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan in Sandakan April 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Sandakan by-election will be a crowded affair with five candidates in the fray after the nomination period closed this morning.

DAP’s Vivian Wong will attempt to defend her late father’s seat against Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Linda Tsen and three Independent candidates — Hamzah Abdullah, Chia Siew Yong and Sulaiman Abdul Samad.

Greenhorn Wong, 30, is the youngest daughter of Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt whose death on March 28 necessitated the by-election.

Tsen, however, is an experienced politician. The 64-year-old is the former two-term MP of the neighbouring Batu Sapi seat, which she had won in a by-election in 2010 after her husband and then incumbent Edmund Chong was killed in a road accident.

MORE TO COME