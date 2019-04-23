Research firm paid RM150k a month to monitor Chinese dailies, Najib’s trial told

Centre for Strategic Engagement (Cense) director, Rita Sim Sai Hoon, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Centre for Strategic Engagement Sdn Bhd (Cense) was paid RM150,000 a month to monitor six major local Chinese newspapers to identify issues affecting the Chinese community, the High Court heard today.

Cense director Rita Sim, 59, testified that the company received a total of RM300,000 in payment for service rendered for December 2014 and January 2015 through a cheque banked into the company’s account at RHB Bank in Bangsar.

Sim is the 14th prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit.

Sim said Cense, which was formed in 2010, was engaged by the late Rompin MP Tan Sri Jamaluddin Mohd Jarjis who relayed instructions to the company to pick up points and issues that affected the Chinese community.

She explained that Cense was established to conduct survey on public policy research and provide Chinese media monitoring services.

“The monitoring and analysis service were done daily and a report will be sent to the media office of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“This analysis is sent daily through WhatsApp followed by a weekly analysis through email and a monthly analysis which is the summary of the weekly findings,” she said.

The six Chinese newspapers named were Sin Chew Daily, Nanyang Siang Pau, Kwong Wah Jit Poh, China Press, Guang Ming Daily and Oriental Daily.

Penang Umno asked for RM2m, received RM1m in 2015

Badan Perhubungan Umno Pulau Pinang executive secretary, Ahmad Sahar Shuib, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Meanwhile, Badan Perhubungan Umno Pulau Pinang executive secretary Ahmad Sahar Shuib told the High Court that Penang Umno had applied for RM2 million in funding from the party headquarters but only received RM1 million in February 2015.

“As the person responsible for the finances of Umno Pulau Pinang, I was aware of the amount deposited into our bank account,” he said.

Ahmad Sahar explained that the fundings were applied through an application letter drafted by him and the late Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman who signed the letter.

When cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Ahmad Sahar said the RM1mil allocation was used for organising welfare programs for the less fortunate, disaster relief funds, party branches allocations and party operations expenditures.

MORE TO COME