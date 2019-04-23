Proton unveils Persona, Iriz facelift with intelligent infotainment system

Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar (third from left) poses for the camera during the launch of the all new Proton Persona and Iriz at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre April 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — National carmaker Proton today launched the 2019 Iriz and Persona models equipped with an intelligent infotainment system that is set to revolutionise the B-segment market.

“For a car company to continue its business profitably, it must sell cars, and it must have good cars to sell. And that is why we are here today.

“To introduce the improved versions of the Iriz and Persona with the hope that these models will be yet another booster towards the turn around that we require,” said Chairman of Proton and Group Managing Director of DRB-HICOM Datuk Sri Syed Faisal Albar in his speech during the launch Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

He said Proton has made more than 300 changes and detailed improvements in each of the new models.

The addition of the intelligent head unit to both the Iriz and Persona, for instance, makes the cars the newest editions to Proton’s range of talking cars.

“No other cars in this segment and price bracket offer this functionality so we are proud to pioneer the technology of internet cars making it more affordable for this segment of the market,” added Faisal.

The infotainment system that is available on the Premium 1.6 CVT variants of both cars, uses an embedded eSIM card to stay connected to the internet.

It also offers apps for music streaming, online navigation and voice recognition that is accessible via a 7-inch touchscreen that features a full colour display and 16GB of internal memory.

Proton’s Chief Designer Azlan Othman said the Persona was designed to have a mature personality with a modern outlook, while the Iriz was conceptualized to be fun, youthful and styled with a unique perception.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Proton Dr Li Chunrong also announced the long-awaited prices of both models during the launch.

The Iriz is priced from RM36,700 to RM50,700, while the Persona is priced from RM42,600 to RM54,600, he said.