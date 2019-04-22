SRC trial: Cheque paid for RM67,000 water towers in Najib’s Pekan home

Syadilah Enterprise owner, Daud Muhammad, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex April 22, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A cheque was issued for RM77,300 in works at Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house in Pekan including RM67,000 for two water tank towers, the High Court heard today.

Daud Muhammad, the sole proprietor of Syadilah Enterprise, testified to receiving the cheque of RM77,300, which he subsequently banked into Bank Islam.

Daud is the eighth prosecution witness in Najib’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The contractor said he had received in 2014 instructions from Najib’s Pekan residence manager to build the two new water tank towers there.

Daud said he subsequently issued three separate invoices: RM67,000 for the two water tank towers; RM9,540 for wiring, air-conditioner servicing and roof repairs; and RM760 to repair and replace doorknobs of the kitchen, all at the Pekan residence.

This totalled RM77,300.

Later, Daud told Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, that the two towers had three water tanks with total water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Daud’s firm is among 15 recipients of cheques totalling over RM10.77 million issued under two AmIslamic Bank accounts that were registered under Najib’s name, based on court documents produced in court today and previously

MORE TO COME