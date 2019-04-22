Cops following up probe on assault of private school student in Wangsa Maju

The police are conducting a follow-up investigation of a case involving a 15-year-old male student who was beaten up at a private school here on April 10. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The police are conducting a follow-up investigation of a case involving a 15-year-old male student who was beaten up at a private school here on April 10.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Nor Azmy Yusoff said the police had taken the statements of four people who included the victim’s mother and witnesses to the incident.

“The police had also gone to the school to take statements from the school authorities on April 12. They were told by the school that it would provide information after completing its internal investigation.

“School authorities had also suspended a 14-year-old suspect from school for three days until April 12,” he said in a statement here today.

Nor Azmy said the police were tracking down others who had witnessed the incident to come forward and give their statements.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.

It is learned that the student was injured on his face and was treated at the Gleneagles Hospital.

Members of the public who have any information on the case are required to contact investigating officer Insp Emilia Jamil at 016-247 9017, Senior Investigating Officer ASP Shahrizal Salleh at 017-713 4705 or at any police station. — Bernama