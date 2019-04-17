Shafee claims Najib a victim of Jho Low’s conspiracy

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 17, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah alleged today that his client Datuk Seri Najib Razak was a victim of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho’s conspiracy.

“We know our client is innocent because our client is a victim. I dare tell you that he is a victim of conspiracy of Jho Low and gang,” he told the press at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here, referring to Najib.

“So give him a chance. You have to prove that he is part of Jho Low’s conspiracy,” he added, directing the remark to the prosecution.

Earlier today, during Najib’s corruption trial over RM42 million of ex-1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds at the High Court, Najib’s lawyers had sought for communication records between Low and AmBank officer Joanna Yu Ging Ping that were seized by Bank Negara Malaysia investigators.

“The communication [transcript] will show whether Najib is complicit in the criminality or not.

“He was misled. He is a victim and not an accused person,” Muhammad Shafee said, again referring to Najib.

Muhammad Shafee said the communication transcripts would reveal if Najib was in the loop in relation to instructions on banking transactions involving accounts at AmBank and its money source.

“If he is not part of it... he is not in the loop, how can you say whether he is in the know about the [money] source and criminality?

That is the reason why we want the communication,” he said.