Najib’s lawyer reads out WSJ, ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ in court to demand documents

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 17, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyer today read out in court excerpts from several Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports and the Billion Dollar Whale book chronicling the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho’s role in it.

Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh did so to request several documents, but he made it clear that he was not admitting that the contents of the book and reports were true.

“Again, I’m not admitting to the veracity, I’m just confirming the fact that these have been published,” he told the court.

Harvinderjit read from a copy of Billion Dollar Whale that was tagged and bookmarked multiple times, highlighting pages such as 221 and 229.

He also handed over the copies of the WSJ articles — dated July 2, 2015, July 7, 2015, September 6, 2016 — that he had read out to High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Harvinderjit had read the excerpts during arguments that lasted over an hour in support of the request by Najib’s lawyers to view items seized by Bank Negara Malaysia investigators from Ambank officer Joanna Yu Ging Ping.

Among other things, the excerpts mentioned transcripts of conversations between Yu and Low, who is otherwise known as Jho Low, via Blackberry.

Having read out the excerpts, Harvinderjit said: “All of these come to the conclusion: The Wall Street Journal had copies of documents from investigators, copies of transcripts, but we don’t have these things.

“The witness has items seized from Joanna Yu. Most important, if anything, the Blackberry and transcripts.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, Mohd Nazlan allowed Najib’s lawyers to seek the documents on communications between Ambank officers and other individuals from BNM officer Ahmad Farhan Sharifuddin.

Today is the fourth day of Najib’s trial over alleged criminal breach of trust and money-laundering of RM42 million in funds from ex-1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd. Ahmad Farhan was testifying as the fourth prosecution witness.

Najib’s trial resumes tomorrow morning.

MORE TO COME