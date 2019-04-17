Mystery ailment at Ipoh school turns out to be H1N1 bug

Perak state Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan speaks to reporters after the state assembly April 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 17 ― A bout of the H1N1 virus causing Influenza A is making its rounds at Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman and have snagged another 28 students to date.

Perak Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan dismissed rumours that a mysterious ailment was the reason the students fell sick, saying it was just a flu.

“Action has been taken by the health authorities to contain the outbreak,” he told reporters at the state legislative assembly building here today.

The Sungkai assemblyman said four samples taken from the 28 students confirmed they had the H1N1 virus.

He added that those who contracted the H1N1 bug were not in a life-threatening condition but have been quarantined to curb its spread.

“The situation is under control,” he added.

He said the 28 were among 79 other students and a teacher at the same school who showed flu and cough symptoms from April 13.

“They are in a stable condition and have been given outpatient treatment.

“Only two students required admission into a private hospital after developing complications from their condition,” he said.

The students are from two dormitories in the school, he added.

Sivanesan also said steps are being taken to identify the source of the outbreak.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.