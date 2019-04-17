MCMC: Broadband prices nearly halved since end-2018

A TM modem and wireless router are pictured in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The prices of high-speed broadband services have reduced by 49 per cent on average since the end of last year, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said yesterday.

The commission, in a statement said the success was due to the government's effort last year to reduce the price of broadband through the ‘Double the Speed At Half the Price’ initiative.

This also saw the uptake of fixed broadband subscriptions rise from 2.59 million in 2017 to 2.66 million in 2018.

Meanwhile, there were 36.8 million mobile broadband subscribers recorded in 2018, an increase of 1.5 million subscribers over the previous year.

"The increase was driven by broader 3G and 4G / LTE coverage with improved network quality as well as increased competition in the broadband market", the statement said. — Bernama