Fire Dept: Miri wildfire spread over 100 hectares

MIRI, April 15 — The wildfire in Kuala Baram here has spread over 100 hectares, engulfing forests, plantations and peat land, according to the Miri Fire & Rescue Department.

Its chief, Law Poh Kiong, said the fire grew from the 70 hectares it had ravaged yesterday and has spread close to the Curtin University, driven by strong winds and a lack of water.

“The air unit is fighting the blaze,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Piasau state assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew provided 5,400 face masks for distribution to three schools in Kuala Baram affected by smoke from the fire.

He said 2,400 masks were for Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Lutong and 1,500 each for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Hua Lutong and Sekolah Kebangsaan Lutong.

Ting said the time has come for cloud-seeding in Miri City to check the spread of the fire in the current dry spell. — Bernama