Najib’s trial adjourned after photocopy nightmare

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s second day of his RM42 million trial had to end early today, as it would be time-consuming for the prosecution to photocopy a fresh batch of documents that his lawyers needed for the trial.

Earlier, Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh told the High Court that the defence team previously received the documents from the prosecution, but said the actual documents presented in court today by the prosecution were arranged in a different order.

“The documents in the folders have been numbered. I would be obliged if my learned friend can make us a copy of the documents as they are, with numbering on the top, because it will be easier for us to refer to the witness,” he told the court.

Harvinderjit was referring to folders containing details on eight AmBank accounts — including Najib’s accounts where he allegedly received RM42 million of funds from unlawful activities.

Harvinderjit said the prosecution had provided the same documents before the trial as legally required under the Criminal Procedure Code, but claimed that “some documents were jumbled up” in the pre-trial set.

Harvinderjit wanted new copies of the documents in the correct sequence and numbering for him to cross-examine the second prosecution witness Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar.

Azizul Adzani had produced the set of documents as evidence in court earlier today.

The High Court then allowed a recess in court proceedings to allow the prosecution time to photocopy the documents.

After about an hour, ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram informed the court that the process was taking longer than expected, as it had to be done a page at a time.

“We attempted to photocopy the statement. Unfortunately the document is taking some time.

“By the time we finish, it might be beyond 5pm, I pray that we adjourn to tomorrow 9am. The prosecution apologises for that,” he said at around 4.15pm.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali then allowed the trial proceedings to finish earlier today, but also urged the prosecution to ensure documents are in order in future.

“Prosecution to review all documents to ensure all are in the right sequence to be evidence in court so that we don’t get into the same problem again. Proceedings continue 9am tomorrow,” he said.

Najib’s trial involves seven charges over RM42 million of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.