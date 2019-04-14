World War II bomb found in Pulau Gaya

KOTA KINABALU, April 14 — A bomb, believed to be from the Second World War (WWII) era was found at Kampung Lobong, Pulau Gaya, yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu district acting police chief Supt George Abd Rakman said the bomb was found by a resident when he was digging a grave at Kampung Lobong, Pulau Gaya at 5pm.

“The police then rushed to the scene and confirmed the found object was a bomb believed to be used during the WWII,” he said in a statement, here today.

George said the Bomb Disposal Unit had successfully detonated the bomb at 11.30am.

He also expressed his gratitude for cooperation from the public to channel information on the incident for the safety of the community. — Bernama