Barisan Nasional supporters cheer outside SJK(C) Bandar Sri Sendayan to celebrate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan winning the Rantau by-election, April 13,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

RANTAU, April 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) acting chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has won the Rantau by-election.

Based on unofficial results at the time of writing BN has 8,442 votes to Pakatan Harapan’s 4,642 with an estimated 79 per cent of the total of 20,926 registered voters.

Mohamad only needed 8,266 votes to win.

Meanwhile, independent candidates R. Malar and Mohd Nor Yassin received 66 and 67 votes respectively.