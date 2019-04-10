Minister: After govt’s new policy, drop in Israeli visitors to Malaysia

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at Parliament April 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The number of Israel citizens entering Malaysia for business and technology-related events has dwindled from 33 visitors in 2016 to only three individuals this year, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

This is in line with the government’s new policy which no longer allows Israel representatives to enter Malaysia for conferences, meetings and programmes held by international organisations, he added.

Responding to a question posed by Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary during Parliament sitting, Muhyiddin revealed via written reply that the three Israelis were given permission to enter Malaysia this year for existing business dealings.

“No further permission has been given to Israel citizens (to enter Malaysia for) international conferences, meetings and programmes”, the minister said.

Compared to previous years, Malaysia has seen a drastic drop in the number of Israelis entering the country this year.

In 2016, 33 Israelis were given permission under multinational corporations’ existing trade considerations to attend meetings, and provide training for Malaysian employees regarding microchip engineering.

The permission for Israelis to enter Malaysia expanded in 2017 to 35 people, where 18 of them entered Malaysia for existing business dealings with multinational corporations while 17 Israelis were allowed to attend international conferences, meetings and programmes.

Last year, 34 Israel citizens received permission to visit Malaysia, with 32 people entering the country for existing business dealings while two Israelis attended international conferences.