Gnanaraja slapped with 68 money laundering charges involving RM11.4m

G. Gnanaraja is brought to the Sessions Court in Shah Alam April 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Businessman MG Gnanaraja, previously charged with cheating a company director of RM19 million in a graft probe on the Penang Undersea Tunnel Project, was charged again in the Sessions Court here today with 68 counts of money laundering, involving RM11.4 million.

Gnanaraja, 38, whose “Datuk Seri” title has been withdrawn, also pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Rozina Ayob.

Two court interpreters took about an hour to read out all the 68 charges which were in Malay.

On all the 68 charges, Gnanaraja was charged with using and disposing a total of RM11.4 million in proceeds from unlawful activities from a CIMB Bank account belonging to Bumi Muhibah Capital Holding Sdn Bhd through cheques to two organisations, 26 companies and 10 individuals.

The two organisations were the Home Ministry and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), while the companies involved were Mattew Ong Association, Mulia Motor Corporation Sdn Bhd, Digital Tourism Sdn Bhd, Desa Home Theatre Sdn Bhd, CK Films (M) Sdn Bhd, and Zenith Consulting Services Sdn Bhd.

As for the names of the 10 individuals who were allegedly issued the cheques, they were Tan Su Cheng, You Hui Koon, Koh Yee Phok, Lim Voi Heng, Lee Sue Wee, Teh Eng Soon, S. Jeewanathan, K.Thiagu, K. Boohalan and Kee Bee Sim.

All the offences were allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, KLCC branch, Petronas Twin Tower, Jalan Ampang here between July 28, 2017 and January 18, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing And Proceeds Of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the value of proceeds from unlawful activity, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Allan Suman Pillai, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM50,000 in one surety , as well as collateral of an asset worth RM825,000 belonging to Gnanaraja’s in-laws at Cheras Business Centre and for him to surrender his passport to the court.

Allan also requested for the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court for hearing with another case where he (Gnanaraja) was charged with cheating a company director in a probe on the Penang Undersea Tunnel Project

Lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, representing Gnanaraja, did not object to all the requests by the prosecution.

Following which, Rozina allowed Gnanaraja bail of RM50,000 as requested by the prosecution and also for the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

She also set May 6 for mention at the Shah Alam Sessions Court. — Bernama