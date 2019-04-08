‘From Courtroom to Classroom’ programme instils legislative knowledge in school kids

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum at the launch of the ‘From Courtroom to Classroom’ programme at SMK Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) April 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Secondary school students throughout the country will get an early understanding of the legislative system through the ‘From Courtroom to Classroom’ programme.

Organised by the Registrar’s Office of the Malaysian Federal Court with the cooperation of the Education Ministry, the programme is aimed at inculcating knowledge of the legislative system among students and give them early exposure to the laws as well as teach them to respect the law.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum said similar programmes had been launched in countries like America, Britain and the Philippines to provide youths with knowledge of the legislative system there.

“Usually, the legislative system is taught in law faculties and that is too late. If it is taught in schools, the younger generation will have better knowledge of the justice system,” he said after launching the MYC2C programme here today

Malanjum said he hoped youths would benefit from the programme and reduce their dependency on drugs as well as bullying cases in schools.

Also present were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Seri Panglima David Wong Dak Wah, Appeals Court President Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Mohamed Hanipa Maidin, Director-General of the Syariah Judiciary Department of Malaysia (JKSM) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Deputy Director-General of Education (Educational Operations) Shaari Osman.

“The programme begins today with a visit to the courts while other aspects, such as judges to schools, and young lawyers will begin on June 1,” Malanjum said. — Bernama