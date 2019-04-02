PAS rep calls finance minister ‘pondan’, Opposition MPs then stage Parliament walkout

Opposition lawmakers are pictured walking out of Parliament chambers April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The entire Opposition staged a walkout today after a heated shouting match during Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s windup speech for the second reading of the Supplementary Supply Bill 2019.

The walkout was triggered after a tremendous shouting match between the Opposition, the finance minister and government backbenchers after Pengkalan Chepa MP Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS) called Lim “pondan”, a derogatory slur in Malay used against transgender people and effeminate men.

Earlier during his debate, the PAS lawmaker had accused the government of trying to destroy the livelihoods of Bumiputera contractors through its open tender processes where non-Bumiputeras were allowed to bid for government projects.

During his windup, Lim had demanded Ahmad Marzuk to show him the evidence but when the latter tried to do so before the Lower House, the finance minister asked him to submit a letter together with the evidence outside of Parliament.

“I have evidence. I can read (it out here),” said Ahmad Marzuk while gesturing with his handphone.

“This is my floor, give me the evidence later. Stop playing with sentiments, we have allowed for open tender only for Bumiputera contractors,” Lim replied.

Ahmad Marzuk persisted in trying to prove his point and demanded that the minister sit down to give way for his explanation.

He said his evidence was contrary to Lim’s claims.

When Lim refused, Ahmad Marzuk replied: “Saya anak jantan, bukan pondan macam Bagan” (I am a real man, not like a transvestite like Bagan).

It was then that Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon had basically lost control of the House with MPs from both sides of the divide blasting each other and ignored his instructions.

Earlier Mohd Rashid had told Ahmad Marzuk to furnish the evidence as requested by Lim.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil called the deputy to speaker to demand Ahmad Marzuk to retract his statement, which the latter refused to do so while being backed by his colleagues Tumpat MP Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS) and Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Rahman (BN).

“The minister has challenged Pengkalan Chepa to show his evidence, that is what Pengkalan Chepa is doing. Takut apa, menteriku? (What do you fear, my minister?)” Che Abdullah sarcastically questioned Lim, taking a note out of the popular “Malu apa bosku” meme.

“Why should Pengkalan Chepa send a letter? He should be allowed to present his evidence here so the public can know about it! We can resolve this here in Parliament.”

As chaos ensued, Mohd Rashid tried to regain control of the House and demanded Ahmad Marzuk to retract his statement but he had to repeat himself three times before calling his officers (Bentara) to remove the PAS MP.

Ahmad Marzuk continued to stay in the House despite the instructions.

Trying to defend himself, the PAS lawmaker said he did not directly call Lim “pondan” but had said he was “like a pondan”.

“I did not call him a “pondan” but I said he is like a “pondan”. I will retract my statement if the minister allows me to present my evidence. I am a real man and not a...” said Ahmad Marzuk who left his sentence hanging on purpose.

Mohd Rashid refused to budge from his decision and told Ahmad Marzuk to leave the Lower House, which he did together with the rest of his party colleagues.

However, Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs continued to remain in the Lower House until they were teased by Human Resource Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar who said: “Eh? Why isn’t Umno showing any solidarity. I thought they’re already a family.”

Responding to the jibe, Umno MPs then stood and walked out with their new political partner.

Before leaving, Tajuddin gave a last comeback saying: “Selamat bersidang pondan-pondan.”

Later Mohd Rashid said Ahmad Marzuk will be suspended for two days.

In the end, the policy stage of the Supplementary Supply Bill (2018) 2019 was passed without any opposition.