DPM promises to look into welfare aid recipients’ grouses

SEREMBAN, April 2 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has given her commitment that complaints from some Welfare Department (JKM) aid recipients in Rantau will be probed.

The complaints are allegedly about the quantum of aid being cut or stopped altogether.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said her ministry will look into it as JKM came under it.

”I will delve into this, find out if there were criteria that were not met or other reasons,” she told reporters after visiting the homes of several families in Taman Sri Ramai, Rantau, together with Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Rantau by-election Dr S Streram, here today.

Asked about aid to Bengkel Seri Sembilan which shelters 45 disabled people in Mambau here and is in need of security fencing and upgrading of its infrastructure, the deputy prime minister said that she would refer the matter to her ministry for further action.

“We have a list (of aid recipients), this might have been overlooked,” she said.

Its manager Harunarrsheed Mohd Ibrahim had raised the matter with Dr Streram earlier today. — Bernama