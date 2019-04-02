Downpour causes flash floods in Klang Valley

City Hall workers clean up Jalan Pantai Baru after the flash floods in this file picture. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Torrential rains and strong winds that struck Klang Valley for more than two hours this afternoon caused flash floods in several areas.

The heavy downpour since 3.30pm also resulted in several trees being uprooted around Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Syers, Jalan Pahang and Bukit Jalil leaving vehicles damaged after being crushed by fallen trees.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said more than 30 personnel and officers from the Sentul, Titiwangsa, Jalan Tun Razak, Jinjang and Bukit Jalil Fire and Rescue Stations were deployed to the sites to help cut and remove fallen trees.

Meanwhile, a Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they had received reports of flash floods at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Serdang at about 6 pm.

Netizens also shared photos and video footage on social sites showing several areas around the Klang Valley struck by flash floods besides many damaged vehicles hit by falling trees. — Bernama