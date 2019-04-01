Salahuddin confirms his aide arrested for bribe, says no one above the law

Salahuddin confirmed that it was his political secretary who was arrested by the MACC today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub has confirmed that it was his political secretary who was arrested today by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly receiving a bribe in the form of a luxury watch worth RM28,000.

Salahuddin said he will not interfere with the investigation, before adding that his political secretary was subject to the law just like any other Malaysian.

“I want to stress that I will not interfere with MACC’s probe and will let the law take its course.

“I hold firmly to the principle of lawfulness and I believe MACC will investigate this case fairly and freely,” he said in a statement.

A MACC source said earlier that the 47-year-old suspect will be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning where investigators will apply for a remand order.

The suspect allegedly received the watch from a developer.

The source said the suspect was detained when he arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to facilitate investigations.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section16(a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.