Digi confirms reports of service outages nationwide

Several users have complained on social media of having ‘No Service’ on their mobile devices. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — UPDATE: Digi has updated that they are having unplanned interruption and are trying to restore their services within four hours.

It appears that Digi is having intermittent service outages nationwide. Several users have complained on social media of having “No Service” on their mobile devices while others are having difficulty getting connected.

The outage has caused a lot of users to be disconnected from their network and this includes phone calls, SMS and data connectivity. For those who are still able to get a signal, some have reported slow connectivity.

The issue appears to be sporadic as Digi users in Old Klang Road could be connected with slow speeds of 5Mbps while those in Kepong can get as high as 150Mbps on speed test. At our office in Petaling Jaya, we couldn’t get any service on Digi.

We have reached out to Digi on the matter and we will update once we have more info.

UPDATE: Digi has replied to several users on Twitter that they are currently facing unplanned service interruption. They are in the midst of rectifying the problem and they target to recover within four hours. This means they are expecting full network restoration by 2pm. Users with “No Service” on their phones are urged to restart their phones by then. — SoyaCincau