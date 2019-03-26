Nurul Izzah defends 'dictator' label on Dr M, says it is 'factually' correct

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Nurul Izzah Anwar has stood by her words in labelling Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a ‘former dictator’, saying the title given by her was factually accurate.

Nurul Izzah had labelled Dr Mahathir a ‘dictator’ during a recent interview with Singapore daily The Strait Times, openly admitting the challenges she faced while working with the current prime minister.

“It is factual from my record, I said it before the elections, and said it during the demonstrations in Bersih 3.0 or 4.0 I’m not sure.

“I don’t understand why saying it in a different forum, containing the same message is problematic,” she said during a press conference in Parliament today.

During the interview, Nurul Izzah had called Dr Mahathir a “former dictator who wreaked so much damage”, triggering controversy in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Dr Mahathir’s political secretary, Abu Bakar Yahya, yesterday described Nurul Izzah as immature, irrational and that she failed to understand Dr Mahathir’s position.

Dr Mahathir had also responded in kind yesterday, saying he was just as disappointed in those who said they were dissatisfied with him.

