Minister: Japanese war memorial restoration a Kedah matter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The restoration of a Japanese war monument in Alor Setar, Kedah, last Thursday is a state matter as it is not within the compound of the Tourism Ministry office there, said Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

The tourism and culture minister said the monument occupied land on an adjacent lot and was consequently not under his ministry’s purview.

“Where it [monument] is placed, it is next to our area it is not ours, we have determined this.

“This is a state matter and I cannot comment federal ministers cannot comment on state matters,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

