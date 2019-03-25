Aminuddin to quit as SIGC president after members voted for beer

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to Bernama in Seremban June 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today said he will resign as Seremban International Golf Club (SIGC) president after members voted against his decision to ban beer in the club’s premises.

The Star quoted the Negri Sembilan mentri besar saying he would tender his resignation to the management of the club soon.

“I have decided to resign following the decision by the members,” he told the daily when met at an event in Sikamat.

Aminuddin had threatened to quit when some SIGC members opposed his decision to impose the beer ban last Friday.

It was reported earlier that 160 members of the club had unanimously voted at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday to overturn Aminuddin’s ruling.

“The order for a ban was wrong because it was not passed by the members, which was why we called for an EGM. After a discussion, a decision was been [sic] made to withdraw the directive.

“The club committee has to accept and abide by the decision of the EGM,” SIGC member Shanjoy Roy Choudhury, formerly the club secretary, said in a report by The Malaysian Insight news portal.

While the SIGC clubhouse and its sports facilities are privately-owned, the golf course is state owned, the news portal reported.

The alcohol ban was reportedly ordered last Friday by Aminuddin who felt serving liquor at the club where he was president was in conflict with his duties as chairman of the Negri Sembilan Islamic Action Committee.

When he threatened to quit as club president last week, Aminuddin said that it was not an issue for him to vacate the post as he “does not play golf.”

The news portal also said that the 67-year-old club’s 1,100 members mostly comprise civil servants and pensioners and fewer than half are non-Muslims.